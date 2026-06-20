AG Campbell Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,015 Moody's Corporation $MCO

AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,015 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Moody's makes up about 1.5% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moody's by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moody's by 39.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Moody's by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,969 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Moody's by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Moody's by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 price target on Moody's in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $541.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Price Performance

Moody's stock opened at $451.20 on Friday. Moody's Corporation has a 1 year low of $402.28 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day moving average of $468.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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