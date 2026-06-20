AG Campbell Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,405 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,405 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.6% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $630.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,125.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $979.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $919.74. The firm has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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