AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $42.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $302.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase reported a strong quarterly earnings beat recently, with revenue and EPS both topping analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s operating strength and valuation.

JPMorgan Chase reported a strong quarterly earnings beat recently, with revenue and EPS both topping analyst expectations, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s operating strength and valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, underscoring its capital-return profile and continued appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, underscoring its capital-return profile and continued appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase said its Chase digital retail bank is officially opening in Germany, highlighting ongoing international expansion and a new growth avenue in European consumer banking.

JPMorganChase said its Chase digital retail bank is officially opening in Germany, highlighting ongoing international expansion and a new growth avenue in European consumer banking. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is also set to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June, which keeps the stock in focus and may offer further commentary on business trends and strategy. Article Title

JPMorgan is also set to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June, which keeps the stock in focus and may offer further commentary on business trends and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: An executive stock sale by General Counsel Stacey Friedman was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which usually limits how much investors read into the transaction.

An executive stock sale by General Counsel Stacey Friedman was disclosed, but it was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which usually limits how much investors read into the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced JPMorgan research and conference appearances, but these are mostly informational and do not appear to be direct stock-moving catalysts on their own.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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