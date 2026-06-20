AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 289.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 204,318 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of AGCO worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,401,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,502,000 after acquiring an additional 314,355 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. AGCO's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

See Also

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