AGCO Corporation $AGCO Stock Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in AGCO were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 520.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $4,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AGCO by 2,167.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,371 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

AGCO Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:AGCO opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.AGCO's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here