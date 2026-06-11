Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,024 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 77,425 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $91,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,203,990,000 after acquiring an additional 433,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 895,770 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 223,750 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $816,043,000 after acquiring an additional 582,093 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.71.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $131.88 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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