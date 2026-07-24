Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108,764 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Agilent Technologies worth $240,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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