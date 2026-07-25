Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,083 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,573 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,228,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 56.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,439,782 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $164,106,000 after buying an additional 520,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:A opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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