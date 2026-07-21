Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $94,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,681,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,725,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,006,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $686,049,000 after purchasing an additional 692,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,158,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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