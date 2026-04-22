Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,534 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 26,988 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 0.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,203,990,000 after buying an additional 433,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $78,026,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 586,500 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $75,277,000 after buying an additional 405,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Evercore upgraded Agilent Technologies from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.20 and a 1 year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here