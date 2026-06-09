Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Stock Holdings Lifted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,509 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.71.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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