Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Stock Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,679 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Agilent Technologies worth $60,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:A opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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