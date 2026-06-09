Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Stock Position Reduced by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,597 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 5.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.28% of Agilent Technologies worth $107,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of A stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.16. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.71.

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Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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