Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 1,551.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.42% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $102,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,414.67. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,224.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,434.59. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 12,623 shares of company stock worth $438,144 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.44.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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