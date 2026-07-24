AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 1,734.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 543,150 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts: Sign Up

More AGNC Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Compass Point cut AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,823 shares of company stock worth $1,661,298. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGNC Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGNC Investment wasn't on the list.

While AGNC Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here