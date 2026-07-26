AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558,166 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 121,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of AGNC Investment worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AGNC Investment alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

More AGNC Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,298 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is 75.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGNC Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGNC Investment wasn't on the list.

While AGNC Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here