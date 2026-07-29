Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,877 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 155,185 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.71% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $717,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the mining company's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $278.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $256.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotia cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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