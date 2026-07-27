Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,241 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Agnico Eagle Announces Investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation

Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Cadillac Mines Upsizes IPO to $385 Million as Agnico Eagle Takes 11% Position

The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result.

Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Do Agnico Eagle Mines’ Earnings Cuts Reveal Fragility In Its Gold Price Assumptions?

Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment-focused coverage from Zacks labeled AEM a “Bear of the Day” and said the stock is facing a weaker outlook, which may add to near-term caution among traders. Bear of the Day: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $145.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $285.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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