Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,706 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 229 shares of the mining company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 129.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.00.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AEM opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $126.93 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 40.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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