Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,276 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 96,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $167,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Agnico Eagle Announces Investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation

Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Cadillac Mines Upsizes IPO to $385 Million as Agnico Eagle Takes 11% Position

The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result.

Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Do Agnico Eagle Mines’ Earnings Cuts Reveal Fragility In Its Gold Price Assumptions?

Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment-focused coverage from Zacks labeled AEM a “Bear of the Day” and said the stock is facing a weaker outlook, which may add to near-term caution among traders. Bear of the Day: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.1%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $145.28 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

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