AGP Franklin LLC Acquires 5,771 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.1% of AGP Franklin LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AGP Franklin LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $175.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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