AGP Franklin LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

AGP Franklin LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of AGP Franklin LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AGP Franklin LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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