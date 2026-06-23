AGP Franklin LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $551.63 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $423.46 and its 200 day moving average is $288.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $899.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Article Title

AMD gained after expanding FSR GPU driver support to older graphics cards, a move that could improve customer satisfaction and extend the life of its GPU ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Article Title

AMD was also supported by broader strength in chip stocks, as investors rotated into semiconductors on improving risk sentiment and continued AI spending optimism. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Commentary highlighted AMD as a strong AI-chip contender that could benefit from further growth in data center and networking demand, reinforcing the bullish long-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Article Title

Several articles framed AMD as having already doubled this year and trading well above technical support levels, which may prompt some investors to question how much upside is left near current highs. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Article Title

Investor caution also came from reports that David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed its AMD stake by about 32%, which can be read as a modest confidence signal against the stock’s recent surge. Negative Sentiment: Another bearish headline noted heavy insider selling, with more than $60 million in AMD shares reportedly sold in early June, which may raise concerns about valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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