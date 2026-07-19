AIA Group Ltd Acquires 100,424 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,756 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 100,424 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NFLX opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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