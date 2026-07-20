AIA Group Ltd Acquires 313,106 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report) by 319.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,099 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 313,106 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Conagra Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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