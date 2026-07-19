AIA Group Ltd Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,902 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock worth $519,161,650. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.95.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.99 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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