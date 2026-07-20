AIA Group Ltd Sells 113,430 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,357 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 113,430 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BorgWarner alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BorgWarner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BorgWarner wasn't on the list.

While BorgWarner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here