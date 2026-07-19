AIA Group Ltd Sells 125,498 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,669 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 125,498 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in AT&T were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Analysts Set AT&T Inc. NYSE: T Target Price at $29.68 Target Price at $29.68

Analysts have recently raised earnings estimates for AT&T, and several firms maintain price targets well above the current share price, including a new $29.25 target from Scotiabank and a median target around $25.50. This suggests Wall Street still sees upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for AT&T, reinforcing expectations that earnings remain stable and could support valuation ahead of the report. Positive Sentiment: AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. AT&T built an AI system to prevent network outages. It reduced customer downtime by more than 12 million hours

AT&T said its AI-based network outage prevention system cut customer downtime by more than 12 million hours, highlighting improving network reliability and a potential operational advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless.

Recent commentary ahead of earnings points to continued expansion in fiber, enterprise connectivity, and connected-car offerings, which could help offset slower growth in wireless. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored.

Investor and hedge-fund activity appears mixed: some large funds have added to AT&T, while others reduced exposure, suggesting the name remains widely watched but not universally favored. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst.

AT&T also disclosed modest lobbying activity tied to telecom regulation, broadband support, and spectrum issues. That is important for the business, but it is not a near-term earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares.

Competition in telecom remains intense, and several recent articles emphasize that AT&T still has questions to answer on growth and execution heading into earnings. That uncertainty is likely weighing on shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current trading range, including recent calls from Wells Fargo and Scotiabank in the high teens to low $20s, showing that not all analysts believe the rally is fully justified.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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