AIA Group Ltd Sells 37,035 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 37,035 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.77.

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Intel Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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