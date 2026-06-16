Aigen Investment Management LP Has $398,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Celestica were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Celestica by 30.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 385.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 11.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $402.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.20 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $377.35 and its 200 day moving average is $325.20.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Celestica's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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