Aigen Investment Management LP Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,174 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the company's stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $937,692.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,466,661.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,138. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $173.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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