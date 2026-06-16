Aigen Investment Management LP Has $566,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 62,679 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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