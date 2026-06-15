Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $704,000 in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $403.20 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $364.24 and its 200 day moving average is $292.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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