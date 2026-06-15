Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $981.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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