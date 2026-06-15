Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,627 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,191,960. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $384.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $386.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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