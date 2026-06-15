Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,755,472.59. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,210,113 shares of company stock valued at $244,699,453. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $229.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.02, a PEG ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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