Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,217 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,561 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $179.85 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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