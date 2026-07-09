AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.10 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,895,772 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,100,000. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 1.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,323.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.75. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPS

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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