Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,314 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,906,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after buying an additional 3,922,567 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,601,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $665,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $281,258,000 after acquiring an additional 892,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $306.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.39 and a 200-day moving average of $279.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $307.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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