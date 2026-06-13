Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $281.69 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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