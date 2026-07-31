Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $75,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,906,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,567 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,601,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $665,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $281,258,000 after purchasing an additional 892,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted fiscal third-quarter EPS was $3.47 , above the roughly $3.34-$3.36 analyst consensus and ahead of the company’s guidance range. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million, supported by higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects. APD Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Adjusted fiscal third-quarter EPS was , above the roughly $3.34-$3.36 analyst consensus and ahead of the company’s guidance range. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million, supported by higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects. Positive Sentiment: Air Products raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $13.39-$13.49 , above the prior consensus estimate of $13.22, and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 versus a $3.52 consensus. The raised forecast was a key catalyst for the stock. Air Products FY2026 EPS Outlook

Air Products raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , above the prior consensus estimate of $13.22, and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 versus a $3.52 consensus. The raised forecast was a key catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s decision to discontinue the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility and other smaller projects reduces expected fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion . Investors may view the portfolio reset as improving capital discipline and reducing exposure to costly, lower-return projects. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

The company’s decision to discontinue the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility and other smaller projects reduces expected fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately . Investors may view the portfolio reset as improving capital discipline and reducing exposure to costly, lower-return projects. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products also announced an electronics-related agreement in Taiwan to build and operate four air-separation units and related gas infrastructure, while finalizing a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These initiatives support longer-term growth but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Air Products Third Quarter Results and Projects

Air Products also announced an electronics-related agreement in Taiwan to build and operate four air-separation units and related gas infrastructure, while finalizing a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These initiatives support longer-term growth but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were sharply negative, with a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, primarily from project and asset-action charges, including a reported $2.9 billion Louisiana-related charge. Revenue of $3.16 billion rose 4.6% year over year but fell short of the approximately $3.20 billion consensus. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $299.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.63. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $314.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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