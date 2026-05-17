Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE APD opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $307.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $292.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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