Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stake Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 41,615 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $87,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.95 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $307.96. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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