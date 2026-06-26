Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,937 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,914,860 shares of company stock valued at $259,869,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here