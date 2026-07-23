Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,405 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Netflix makes up about 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 303,508 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,486,874 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,028,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

Netflix stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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