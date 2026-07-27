Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $381.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $397.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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