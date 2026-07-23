Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,240 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,240 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 161,587 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $444,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 355.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,688 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 469,873 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $49,125,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $210.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here