Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Alamo Group worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,000,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Alamo Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alamo Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.02 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alamo Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau purchased 460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,055,986.40. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $87,419.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,240.36. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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