Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,261 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 326,051 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Alamo Group Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ALG opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.32. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.76 and a one year high of $233.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alamo Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,787.01. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $87,419.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,240.36. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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