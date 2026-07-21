Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,006 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $678,291,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,679,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $74,757,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 197,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $72,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

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Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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